Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 3,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

