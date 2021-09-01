Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives $16.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.