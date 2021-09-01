Hyper Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,860.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $257,685.22 and approximately $34,860.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00161661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.85 or 0.07343949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.30 or 1.00129837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.01009159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

