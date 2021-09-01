Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives GBX 181.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Friday. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.77. The firm has a market cap of £320.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

