IDEX Price Hits $0.0641 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $37.91 million and $5.84 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050032 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

