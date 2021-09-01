IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $43.48

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $41.93. IDT shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 3,260 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.