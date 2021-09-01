IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $43.48

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $41.93. IDT shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 3,260 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
See Also: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.