IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

IGMS stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092 in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

