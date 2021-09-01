IN8bio Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio’s (NASDAQ:INAB) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. IN8bio had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IN8bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

INAB stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

