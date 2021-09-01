Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 152,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,054. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

