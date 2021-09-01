IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.