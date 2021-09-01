IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 94.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 71.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

