IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $78,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

