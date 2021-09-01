IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

WIX stock opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.59.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

