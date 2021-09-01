IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

