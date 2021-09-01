IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.