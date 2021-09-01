Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 192,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

