Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,144,937.04.
Shares of PNE opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
