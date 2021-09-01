Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,144,937.04.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

