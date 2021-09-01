Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

FB stock opened at $379.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average is $321.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $382.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

