Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sells 32,980 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,637. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.