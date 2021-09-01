Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

