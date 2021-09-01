Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Sells 25,878 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,118,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

