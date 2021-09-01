Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$103,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,960,118.77.
David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00.
Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.79. 511,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
