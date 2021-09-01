Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$103,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,960,118.77.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.79. 511,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

