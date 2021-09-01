Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

