Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$608,500.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.17, for a total transaction of C$608,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,023,709.52.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$607,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$610,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$596,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total transaction of C$630,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00.

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.59. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

WDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

