Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 15,799 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

