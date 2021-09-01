Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

