Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

