Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 151,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

