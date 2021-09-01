Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

ICPT stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

