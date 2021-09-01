International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.