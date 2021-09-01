International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Paper stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. 63,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.