Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $563.96. 19,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.50. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.