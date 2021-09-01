Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.84

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 65545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.