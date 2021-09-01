Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.