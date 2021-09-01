Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KBWR stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1,406.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

