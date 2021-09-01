Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
KBWR stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $67.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.