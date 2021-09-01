Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 326.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,798 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.