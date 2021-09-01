Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

