Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $61,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

