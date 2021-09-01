Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.14

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 148,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

