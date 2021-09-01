Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Trading Down 1%

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 9,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.04 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

