iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 436,161 shares.The stock last traded at $84.66 and had previously closed at $81.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

