ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IS. Wedbush started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.37.

ironSource stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,054,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

