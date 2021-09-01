iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 476,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,155. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

