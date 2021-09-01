iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,598 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 1.44% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

