iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,754,000.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

