iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $409,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,195,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445,787. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

