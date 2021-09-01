iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 166,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,725 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

