iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 35,634,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,931,992. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

