iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $427.23

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $427.23 and last traded at $426.68, with a volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.21 and its 200-day moving average is $387.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

