iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

